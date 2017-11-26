Yet another member of the New York Giants could be on the verge of having his season ended.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who has played the past two months with a debilitating ankle injury that has limited his ability to cut and change direction, could be shut down to undergo ankle surgery, league sources told ESPN.

The ankle has hindered Jenkins for roughly the past eight weeks, according to sources, and it clearly has impacted his play.

Doctors are scheduled to discuss Jenkins' future on Monday, but he is expected to undergo ankle surgery at some point this offseason -- and his offseason could begin as soon as this week, according to sources.

Jenkins was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot Friday, and Giants coach Ben McAdoo admitted he had concerns about his top cornerback's injury.

Asked whether there were any concern that Jenkins' injury could be long-term, McAdoo said he is "in some pain right now, so there's a possibility." An answer on Jenkins' status is expected this week.