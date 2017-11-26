Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is listed as questionable with a hand injury, will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, a team source confirmed to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that Ramsey would likely play against Arizona.

Ramsey, who suffered the injury during Friday's practice, had told reporters he wasn't going to play, but his condition has apparently improved over the past two days.

The Jaguars would use nickelback Aaron Colvin opposite A.J. Bouye if Ramsey is slowed by the injury.

Even if Ramsey is limited in Sunday's game, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said the Jaguars cornerback is still a formidable opponent.

"Jalen Ramsey with one hand is better than 95 percent of the cornerbacks in the league," Fitzgerald told azcentral sports on Friday.