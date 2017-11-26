FRISCO, Texas -- Darren McFadden will be waived by the Dallas Cowboys, according to a source.

The move will be made official on Monday because there are no waivers Sunday, and it will bring an end to a strange season for the 10-year running back.

McFadden has been inactive the past two games, even with Ezekiel Elliott's suspension and after the Cowboys spent the offseason and summer preparing him to be their starting back, if not part of a rotation, once discipline for Elliott was finalized through various legal battles.

McFadden was inactive for the first eight games of the season, then played just one snap in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, losing 2 yards on his lone carry. He was inactive for losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers as the Cowboys opted to go with just two tailbacks, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith.

If he clears waivers, McFadden will be allowed to sign elsewhere.

McFadden finished fourth in the NFL in rushing with the Cowboys in 2015 with 1,089 yards. He was limited to just three games last season because he broke his elbow during the offseason, but he supplanted Morris as Elliott's backup.

Throughout the offseason program and into training camp, McFadden took the backup snaps to Elliott, who was facing potential discipline for violating the league's personal conduct policy. However, McFadden was a surprise Week 1 inactive against the New York Giants.

Last week McFadden said he was "surprised as hell" that he was inactive against the Eagles. He said the situation has been frustrating and he would use the offseason to decide whether he wants to continue to play.