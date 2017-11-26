Stephania Bell says it was expected that the Titans would not play Rishard Matthews in Week 12, given his inactivity in practice this week. (0:46)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans will be without leading receiver Rishard Matthews for their divisional contest against the Colts.

Matthews, who suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, did some light workouts a couple of hours before game time but did not show enough to be able to play.

Matthews leads the Titans with 626 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This means rookie receiver Corey Davis will be the Titans' top wide receiver Sunday, a role the Titans believe he will eventually fill in the long term. Davis has been heavily targeted over the last two weeks, but he is yet to have his breakout game.

Eric Decker will start for Matthews. Taywan Taylor and veteran receiver Harry Douglas, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, will see increased roles in Matthews' absence.