Biggest NFL injuries of Week 12

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 12:

Sunday

Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans: Walker was shaken up after being tackled awkwardly during the first quarter, and his right leg was examined on the sideline. However, he returned to action later on in the same drive.

Nate Ebner, S, New England Patriots: Special teams whiz Ebner was injured at the end of a fake punt run in the first quarter, and the team quickly ruled him out for the game due to a knee injury.

Thursday

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Stafford hurt his ankle early in the fourth quarter on his 43-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones when DT Tom Johnson landed on him. Though he didn't leave the game, his ankle was heavily taped for the duration. After the contest, he acknowledged that his ankle was "not 100 percent," but believed he would be ready to go against the Ravens in Week 13.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Williams left on a cart in the first quarter of Thursday's game with a knee injury and missed the remainder of his team's 28-6 win over the Cowboys. On Friday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn indicated that a potentially season-ending ACL injury has been ruled out, and on Sunday, reports indicated that it's a bone bruise. His availability in Week 13 is in question, as the team considers him week-to-week.