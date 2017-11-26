Biggest NFL injuries of Week 12

Jeremy Fowler shares WR Martavis Bryant's mindset before the Steelers take on the Packers without WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. (2:04)

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 12:

Sunday

Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Martin had three carries on the Bucs' opening drive before taking a hit and briefly leaving the game. He returned, rushing for 33 yards on seven carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He was then replaced by Jacquizz Rodgers on the Bucs' final drive of the first half. Near the start of the second half, the team announced that Martin would be out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts: Kelly left Sunday's game against the Titans due to a concussion. Kelly, who has started every game he's played in his two-year career, likely suffered the concussion in the first half because he was ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third quarter when the offense was still on the sideline. Mike Person replaced him at center.

DeShone Kizer, QB, Cleveland Browns: Kizer went back to the locker room with Browns medical personnel during the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He was replaced in the lineup by Cody Kessler.

After being examined, Kizer was subsequently cleared to return to the game.

Desmond Trufant, CB, Atlanta Falcons: Trufant was shaken up after being hit by teammate Keanu Neal during the second quarter and left the field with assistance.

The team announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion, and he was subsequently ruled out.

Josh Sitton, OG, Chicago Bears: Sitton was pulled from the game in the second quarter after being shaken up, and the team announced that he is being evaluated for a concussion.

As the second half began, the Bears downgraded Sitton to out.

Britton Colquitt, P, Cleveland Browns: Colquitt took a hard hit in punt return coverage and was sent to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez took over punting duties, and the early returns were not so good: The rookie's first punt went 16 yards. However, Colquitt was cleared near the end of the first half.

Rashaan Melvin, CB, Indianapolis Colts: Melvin departed the game after making an interception in the first half, and the Colts announced that he was having X-rays performed on his hand.

During halftime, the team updated the situation, indicating that Melvin had been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Brian Poole, CB, Atlanta Falcons: A lower-back issue sidelined Poole during the first half of Sunday's game, and he was declared questionable to return. Near the start of the second half, the Falcons announced that Poole would not return for the duration of the game.

Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans: Lewan walked off the field slowly with Titans medical staff with his left arm hanging loosely during the first quarter.

Lewan returned to the field in the second quarter.

Nate Ebner, S, New England Patriots: Special teams whiz Ebner was injured at the end of a fake punt run in the first quarter, and the team quickly ruled him out for the game because of a knee injury.

Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans: Walker was shaken up after being tackled awkwardly during the first quarter, and his right leg was examined on the sideline.

However, he returned to action later on in the same drive.

Thursday

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Stafford hurt his ankle early in the fourth quarter on his 43-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones when DT Tom Johnson landed on him. Although he didn't leave the game, his ankle was heavily taped for the duration. After the contest, he acknowledged that his ankle was "not 100 percent," but believed he would be ready to go against the Ravens in Week 13.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Williams left on a cart in the first quarter of Thursday's game with a knee injury and missed the remainder of his team's 28-6 win over the Cowboys. On Friday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn indicated that a potentially season-ending ACL injury has been ruled out, and on Sunday, reports indicated that it's a bone bruise. His availability in Week 13 is in question, as the team considers him week-to-week.