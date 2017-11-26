INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts starting cornerback Rashaan Melvin was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a hand injury on an interception in the second quarter.

Melvin, who has been the Colts' best cornerback this season, injured his right hand when he dove to the ground and intercepted a pass intended for Titans receiver Harry Douglas. Melvin, who is tied for the team high in interceptions with three, immediately got up from the ground and started wincing.

Kenny Moore replaced Melvin in the starting lineup at cornerback.