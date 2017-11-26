INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts starting cornerback Rashaan Melvin suffered a hand injury on an interception in the second quarter, and center Ryan Kelly left with a concussion in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Melvin, who has been the Colts' best cornerback this season, injured his right hand when he dove to the ground and intercepted a pass intended for Titans receiver Harry Douglas. Melvin, who is tied for the team high in interceptions with three, immediately got up from the ground and started wincing.

Kenny Moore replaced Melvin in the starting lineup at cornerback.

Kelly, who has started every game he has played in his two-year career, likely suffered the concussion in the first half, as he was ruled out at the start of the third quarter when the offense was still on the sideline. Kelly missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury. Mike Person replaced Kelly at center.

The Colts gave up six sacks to the Titans in the first half.