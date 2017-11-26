ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones surpassed Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for the most receiving yards for a player through his first 90 NFL games.

Jones, with 138 receiving yards on six catches in the first half against Tampa Bay, now has 8,534 career receiving yards.

With eight total catches today, Jones would surpass Anquan Boldin for the most receptions for a player through his first 90 games. Boldin had 558 with the Arizona Cardinals. Jones entered Sunday with 551.

Jones now has three 100-yard games this season after going for 118 yards against Carolina and 108 against Green Bay.

Sunday marks the fourth time Jones has had 130-plus yards in a first half and eighth time he's had 100-plus yards in a first half. It's the fifth time he's had two touchdown receptions in a first half.