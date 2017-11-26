ATLANTA, Ga. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers two-time Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin sustained a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons and is out for the remainder of the game.

Martin had three carries on the Bucs' opening drive before taking a hit and briefly leaving the game. He returned, rushing for 33 yards on seven carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He was then replaced by Jacquizz Rodgers on the Bucs' final drive of the first half.

The Bucs have struggled to run the ball this season. They had 798 rushing yards heading into Sunday's game - 30th in the league.

Bucs center Ali Marpet also left Sunday's game with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Bucs defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (back) and defensive back/special teams captain Josh Robinson (hamstring) are out for the remainder of the game.