Dion Lewis runs for a short gain, but a minor scuffle ensues when Bobby McCain throws a punch in the direction of Danny Amendola. McCain would be ejected from the game. (0:29)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Miami Dolphins nickel cornerback Bobby McCain was ejected in the third quarter for throwing a punch at New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after the whistle.

After a rush attempt, with Amendola on his back, McCain took a swipe at him that officials caught. McCain was booed profusely and was very upset as he exited Gillette Stadium.

The Dolphins also lost starting running back Damien Williams, who was carted off the field in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

McCain was having one of his better games before the ejection. He picked off Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter and had two tackles and one pass defense.

The Dolphins (4-7) are in the midst of a season-high, four-game losing streak. The Patriots are 8-2.