          Falcons CB Desmond Trufant out of game with concussion

          3:45 PM ET
          Vaughn McClure
          ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons lost top cornerback Desmond Trufant for the remainder of Sunday's game with a concussion.

          Trufant suffered the injury after a collision with teammate Keanu Neal during the second quarter against Tampa Bay. He exited the field with 1 minute, 53 seconds left before halftime.

          The lost of Trufant moves Robert Alford into the top cornerback role and C.J. Goodwin in as the No. 2 corner. Nickelback Brian Poole also was lost for the game because of a lower back injury.

          Trufant, a one-time Pro Bowler, had an interception in last week's win at Seattle. He missed the last seven games of the 2016 season because of a pectoral injury.

