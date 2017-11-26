ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons lost top cornerback Desmond Trufant for the remainder of Sunday's game with a concussion.

Trufant suffered the injury after a collision with teammate Keanu Neal during the second quarter against Tampa Bay. He exited the field with 1 minute, 53 seconds left before halftime.

The lost of Trufant moves Robert Alford into the top cornerback role and C.J. Goodwin in as the No. 2 corner. Nickelback Brian Poole also was lost for the game because of a lower back injury.

Trufant, a one-time Pro Bowler, had an interception in last week's win at Seattle. He missed the last seven games of the 2016 season because of a pectoral injury.