EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game against the New York Jets and will not return.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was activated on Friday after missing the past eight games with a broken right foot suffered in a Week 2 win against Buffalo.

There was no immediate word on whether he reinjured the same foot.

In 2016, Olsen became the only tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He had one catch for 10 yards on four targets against the Jets before the injury.