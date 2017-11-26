ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree were ejected in the first quarter of Sunday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after a fight near the Broncos bench area.

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was also ejected for making contact with an official.

Michael Crabtree's scuffle with Aqib Talib led to a sideline fight between the Raiders and the Broncos. AP Photo/Ben Margot

On a second-and-6 play from the Raiders' 24-yard line during the Raiders' second possession of the game, Crabtree blocked Talib during a 5-yard run by running back Marshawn Lynch. Crabtree kept pushing Talib out of bounds after the play was over.

Talib and Crabtree then exchanged shoves before swinging punches at each other. Several other players joined in as Talib eventually had Crabtree's helmet as Talib was pulled out of a crowd and he tossed it toward the stands. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. left the field the play before the alternation after a confrontation with Crabtree during a play.

Harris stayed down after the play and was help by the Broncos' trainers. Harris was yelling at the Raiders' bench as he left the field and motioned that he had been hit in groin during the play.

Talib and Crabtree had moments in last season's two meetings when they were close to a confrontation, including when Talib ripped a necklace off Crabtree during a game. Talib appeared to again rip off a necklace Crabtree had been wearing Sunday afternoon.

Bradley Roby replaced Talib in the Broncos' starting defense.