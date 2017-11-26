KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid said he never considered replacing quarterback Alex Smith with rookie Patrick Mahomes II during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills and wouldn't make a change for next week's game against the New York Jets.

"That's not where I'm at right now,'' Reid said after the Chiefs lost for the fifth time in six games, this time 16-10 to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. "We've got a couple other things to take care of.''

Smith was 23-of-36 for 199 yards with a touchdown against the Bills. He threw an interception in the final two minutes as the Chiefs were driving toward what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.

Alex Smith, left, has been mentoring rookie Patrick Mahomes II, but there will be no changing of the guard yet. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The Chiefs were NFL leaders in scoring when they were 5-0 but have come to a near-halt offensively of late. The touchdown against the Bills was their only one in the past nine quarters.

The Chiefs punted after three plays on each of their first five possessions.

"That's my responsibility when the offense starts that slow,'' Reid said. "We couldn't get much rhythm going until the second half and then we got a little going. Again, I'll take responsibility for that.

"Everybody's got a piece. I can do a better job of putting [Smith] in better position to make plays. The offensive line can block better and receivers, every catch isn't going to be an easy catch.''