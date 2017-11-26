OAKLAND -- Raiders receiver Amari Cooper left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a concussion after taking a hit that appeared to knock him out on a high slant pass across the middle in the second quarter.

Broncos safety Darian Stewart was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the hit.

Cooper stayed prone on the field for a few minutes, and the cart was driven on to the field before he rose and walked off and into the locker room while leaning on a Raiders staffer. He had a 9-yard touchdown catch earlier in the quarter.