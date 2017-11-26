FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman went 2-for-2 this weekend, scoring a pair of touchdowns and becoming the father of twins.

Coleman, who scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over Tampa Bay, now has a baby boy and girl, who were born Saturday.

"This weekend has been amazing," Coleman told AtlantaFalcons.com after the game. "The [birth] of my two children, my twins. It' just amazing to get two balls for them. It's just an amazing thing."

Coleman is the first of three team members expected to become a father to twins before next summer. Quarterback Matt Ryan recently announced that he and his wife, Sarah, will have twins in April. Assistant equipment manager Kenny Osuwah will become the father of twins in March.

"It's pretty cool," Ryan said. "Kenny and Tevin and myself, I don't know, man. They must be putting something in the Flowery Branch water at our practice facility."

Ryan was asked if he expects more of a challenge with twins.

"You know, I wouldn't know," he said with a laugh. "Without kids, I don't know what I'm getting into. But we're excited. I'm sure it will be a challenge, but also really special."

Kicker Matt Bryant, who has seven children, has two sets of twins, ages 6 and 16.