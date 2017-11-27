ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Paxton Lynch didn't get to finish his first start of the season Sunday when he left the Broncos' game against the Oakland Raiders with a right ankle injury.

Lynch, who had been seen limping after several plays in the third quarter, finally stayed down after a 1-yard completion to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders with 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Lynch was visibly limping after making a handoff on the previous play as the Broncos trailed 21-0 when Lynch left the game. He was visibly emotional on the sideline after leaving the game.

It was Lynch's first start of the season after he had suffered a right shoulder injury in the Broncos' Aug. 26 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Lynch missed two months of practices with the shoulder injury and had just returned to the field earlier this month.

Overall, Sunday was a struggle for Lynch as he was 9-of-14 passing for 41 yards when he left the game with a deflected ball for an interception. He had also been sacked four times.

Lynch, who had been given the green light by the Broncos coaching staff this past week to run his way out of trouble if he was able. Lynch had 20 yards on two runs -- both of those runs were in the first quarter.

Trevor Siemian, who was benched as the Broncos starting quarterback after a three-interception night in an Oct. 30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, entered the game for Lynch.