PITTSBURGH -- Forget the one-game-at-a-time mantra.

Coach Mike Tomlin is going all-in with his Pittsburgh Steelers, who clash with the New England Patriots in Week 15 at home.

"I'm going to embrace the elephant in the room. (The game is) going to be fireworks," Tomlin told NBC's Tony Dungy in a sitdown interview that aired Sunday before the Steelers-Green Bay Packers matchup. "And it's probably going to be Part 1. That's going to be a big game.

"But probably, if we're both doing what we're supposed to, the second one is really going to be a big game. Then what happens in the first is going to set up the second one, which is going to determine the location of the second one."

Since the summer, the Steelers have been open about wanting to secure home-field advantage to combat the Patriots or other AFC suitors.

The Steelers have struggled mightily against New England, which has won four straight and five of its past six against Pittsburgh, with Tom Brady throwing for 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past six meetings.

That won't stop Tomlin from forecasting a trip to Minnesota in February.

"We should win it all," Tomlin said.