Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says he mishandled the final minutes of the game, admitting he should have run the clock out to force overtime. (0:36)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took the blame for Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals because he mishandled the game's final minutes.

Marrone said he should have been content with running out the clock and going into overtime when the Jaguars took possession at their own 10-yard line with 1 minute, 14 seconds to play.

Editor's Picks Blake Bortles can't deliver when Jaguars need him most in loss to Cardinals Blake Bortles and the Jaguars offense managed only 219 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss, and failed to deliver late with the game on the line.

"At the end of the game I've got to do a better job," Marrone said. "I ran the ball on first down and got greedy. I should have ran the ball and ran the clock out and went to overtime. That's my fault."

T.J. Yeldon gained 2 yards on first down but on second down offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett called a pass play. Blake Bortles tried to hit receiver Marqise Lee over the middle but safety Tyrann Mathieu had good coverage and the pass was incomplete.

"I got the call and went through the progression and tried to make a play," Bortles said. "I have no idea what the thought process was."

The incompletion stopped the clock with 33 seconds to play. Leonard Fournette gained 5 yards on third down and Arizona coach Bruce Arians called timeout with 27 seconds remaining.

The Cardinals took over on their own 39 after the punt and Blaine Gabbert completed sideline passes of 10 and 12 yards to set up Phil Dawson's 57-yard, game-winning field goal with 1 second remaining.

"If I had to do it all over again, looking at it, I would have just ran the clock out and went to overtime," Marrone said. "That's my fault."