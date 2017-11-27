Michael Bennett speaks about the coin he received from a Vietnam War veteran and shining a light on some of the issues going on within the military. (0:38)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was honored by a gesture of support he received Sunday from a Vietnam War veteran.

According to Bennett, the man approached him on the field at Levi's Stadium after Seattle's 24-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers and handed Bennett what he said was his unit coin from Vietnam. Bennett said he didn't know if the man was a 49ers or Seahawks fan.

"He lost half his battalion. He was telling me about the POWs and the people missing in action. He gave that to me, says he loves everything I stand for," Bennett said, displaying the coin for the assembled media to see. "That's just an honor to be able to get something like that. That's a big deal."

Before the game, Bennett and several other members of Seattle's defensive line sat on the bench during the national anthem, continuing a protest of racial inequality in the United States that they had halted over the past two weeks. Left tackle Duane Brown took a knee during the anthem Sunday.

Bennett has said that the protest isn't meant to disrespect the America flag, the anthem or the military.

"The last couple weeks we wanted to honor the military and everybody, so that was really good," Bennett said.

As part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, Bennett plans to wear cleats next Sunday honoring families of POW and MIA soldiers. He said previously that he was inspired to do so by watching a PBS documentary about the Vietnam War.

Bennett also said Sunday he feels it's important to support soldiers who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"So to be able to shine a light on some of the issues that are going on within the military or from after [war] is something I think as Americans we should definitely bring up," he said. "As much as we love everything they do, we should love everything that they're going through too. So just to be able to support them. It was an honor for me to get that [coin]."