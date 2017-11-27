Tom Brady throws two of his four touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski in the Patriots' 35-17 win over the Dolphins. (1:33)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After taking eight hits in Sunday's 35-17 win, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged he's "a little sore" but that he will be ready to go for Sunday's road game against the Bills.

Editor's Picks Belichick scoffs at notion of pulling Brady Tom Brady took eight hits in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't think twice about keeping his quarterback in the game late in the fourth quarter with New England leading 35-17.

"Kind of late in the year and it was a pretty physical game. A little extra treatment this week and I'll be ready to go next week," he said early Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan Show."

Brady was asked if he felt any of the Dolphins' hits crossed the line.

"I don't think so," Brady said on the program. "I think it's just kind of over the course of the play. That's kind of how they play. They play physical, they play aggressive, and sometimes they get called and sometimes they don't. If the refs call it, they call it. If they don't, they don't. I always kind of lobby the refs all game to try to get a couple, but we really didn't get any yesterday."

The eight quarterback hits tied a season high against Brady, as the Texans also had eight in a Week 3 game. The Panthers (7), Chiefs (6), Buccaneers (6), Saints (5), Chargers (5) and Broncos (5) had the other high totals against Brady.

On one play, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh hit Brady near the helmet, and while Brady said he hadn't seen the replay, he didn't believe it was a dirty hit.

"It was close ... I think that was right underneath my helmet," he said on the program.

Brady was also asked that as the game unfolds if he notices Suh and the Dolphins attempting to shift their focus in an attempt to knock him out.

"I don't think so," he responded. "I think they're trying to win and it's just a style of play -- some people play to the whistle, some people play to the echo of the whistle, some people play a little bit beyond that. [Suh] is a tough player. He's a very physical player. He's always played that way. He gets called for penalties sometimes, and sometimes he doesn't. I think he's OK with that. I think their team is fine with that. I'm glad we kept our poise. It was good; Danny [Amendola] got into it with [Bobby] McCain and McCain threw a punch and got kicked out. There is risk-reward to all those things. I'm glad we kept our poise all day and didn't get any of those penalties."