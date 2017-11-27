Despite leaving the game against the Jets with a sore foot, Stephania Bells predicts that Greg Olsen should be available for Week 13. (1:44)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is day-to-day after all tests on his surgically repaired right foot came back negative, a league source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Olsen had his foot examined by noted specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, sources told Schefter and ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Anderson performed the surgery in September to repair Olsen's broken foot, an injury that sent the Pro Bowl tight end to injured reserve.

Olsen returned to the field after missing eight games in Sunday's 35-27 victory over the New York Jets but was unable to finish the game.

Initial X-rays on the foot were negative, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by ProFootballTalk.com.

Olsen had 1 catch for 10 yards on 4 targets against the Jets before the injury.

Coach Ron Rivera said Olsen wanted to return for the second half but that his foot was sore. Rivera also said he doesn't believe it is a serious aggravation.

"Knowing how these things are coming off [an injury] are sometimes a little tricky, and when you're dealing with your foot there's only so much you can do," Olsen said. "We just thought it would be best not to go crazy out there on that turf."

In 2016, Olsen became the only tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

