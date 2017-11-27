Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, and possibly more time, after dislocating his shoulder Sunday, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams suffered the injury in Miami's 35-17 loss to the New England Patriots. He was carted off the field after an 11-yard run in the third quarter.

Williams has been sharing the workload in the backfield with Kenyan Drake for the Dolphins after Miami traded Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He has 181 yards rushing on 46 attempts (3.9 yards per carry) and 155 yards receiving this season with one touchdown reception.