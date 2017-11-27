ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson was placed on injured reserve Monday. Surgery has been scheduled on his ailing shoulder, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Wilson injured the shoulder again during the loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving. He had played through most of the season with the injury, often wearing a red no-contact jersey during practice.

He wore the jersey so much, the team had his nameplate and number affixed to it -- something that typically doesn't happen on red jerseys for non-quarterbacks. He also had a significant amount of Kinesio tape on the shoulder in recent weeks.

The Detroit Free Press first reported the surgery.

Wilson has 55 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception for the Lions this season. He won the starting strong safety job in a competition with Rafael Bush in training camp during 2016 and played almost every game for the Lions last year, making a career-high 87 tackles with a sack and two interceptions.

"You have guys, regardless of who it is, that you lose that you don't want to lose, but you're always going to have somebody to step up and step in and get it done," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "Obviously he's been a vital part of what we do and he's done a great job for us. So we'll see what happens."

Wilson is in the final year of a two-year contract that had up to $500,000 in incentives based on playing time linked to his salary. It's unclear if he will end up earning any of that extra cash now.

With Wilson out, the Lions will likely turn to Miles Killebrew, a second-year pro out of Southern Utah who has filled in during some packages for Detroit throughout his two NFL seasons. The former fourth-round pick has 28 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception this season.

"He's coming along," Caldwell said of Killebrew. "He's making steps forward and he's coming."

Caldwell declined to update the status of starting center Travis Swanson (knee) or quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle).

Also Monday, the Lions signed receiver Bradley Marquez and safety Rolan Milligan to the active roster, from the practice squad. They will bring offensive lineman Joe Dahl off injured reserve to return to practice, and signed receiver Jace Billingsley and safety Stefan McClure to the practice squad.