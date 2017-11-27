Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Kam Chancellor must decide on his future after suffering a season-ending neck injury.

Carroll confirmed Monday during an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that Chancellor won't play again this season and said the star safety faces a decision for 2018 and beyond.

"The future is really again up to Kam," Carroll said. "He does what he wants to do with that. He'll tell you what he wants to tell you about it."

Chancellor has missed Seattle's past two games after injuring his neck against Arizona in Week 10. ESPN and the NFL Network reported earlier this month that Chancellor was likely headed to injured reserve.

Carroll also told 710 ESPN Seattle that defensive end Cliff Avril will have surgery Tuesday to repair his neck injury. Carroll described it as disk-related surgery and said Avril faces a similar decision about his football future.

Avril, 31, hasn't played since injuring his neck in Week 4, when his chin landed on Jacoby Brissett's heel as Avril dove to tackle the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

Chancellor, 29, signed a three-year extension with Seattle over the summer.

Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks will have cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and running back Mike Davis (groin) available this week. Both missed Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.