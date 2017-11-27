ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team confirmed Monday.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Benjamin remains day-to-day. Buffalo (6-5) is set to host the New England Patriots in Week 12.

Benjamin has not practiced since injuring his knee against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Nov. 19 loss. He did not travel with the Bills to Kansas City for their 16-10 victory Sunday over the Chiefs.

Without Benjamin, the Bills started Deonte Thompson and rookie Zay Jones against Kansas City. Jones led Bills wide receivers with three catches for 33 yards.

The Bills acquired Benjamin in an Oct. 31 trade from the Carolina Panthers. He has four catches for 62 yards in two games for Buffalo.