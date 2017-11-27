ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph re-affirmed Monday that it was "unacceptable" cornerback Aqib Talib was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders for fighting with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, and Talib said he hopes the NFL considers "how it started" before handing down any potential discipline.

Talib, who is one of the Broncos' defensive captains, was ejected, along with Crabtree and Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, with 11 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter. Talib and Crabtree were ejected for fighting while Jackson was ejected for making contact with an official.

Joseph said he addressed the incident at Monday's team meeting.

"It's unacceptable; we can't do it," Joseph said.

"We can't do it, we can't lose our best corner in a game like that. It obviously hurt us down the stretch. I told our guys, if we can defuse those things, we have to defuse them," he said. "We can't fall into the trap of getting into a fight that ends up losing one our best players; we can't do it. It's unacceptable; we can't do it.''

Editor's Picks Talib, Crabtree ejected after big sideline brawl Broncos CB Aqib Talib and Raiders WR Michael Crabtree -- who have had tense moments together in the past -- were both ejected after shoving and punching each other Sunday. Members of both teams joined in, resulting in a sizable sideline scuffle.

On a second-and-6 play from the Raiders' 24-yard line on the Raiders' second possession of the game, Crabtree blocked Talib during a 5-yard run by Marshawn Lynch. Crabtree kept pushing Talib out of bounds near the Broncos' bench area.

Talib and Crabtree then exchanged shoves before they threw punches at each other -- Talib said Crabtree threw a punch at him first -- and as he did in a game last season, Talib ripped a necklace off Crabtree during the fight.

Several other players from both teams joined in along the Broncos' sideline. Talib eventually got ahold of Crabtree's helmet, pulling it out of a crowd, and he tossed it toward the stands.

"I came out there to play football on Sunday. I don't really know what he came out there to do. ... He came out here for extra stuff, one thing led to another," Talib said Monday. "It's unfortunate. I wish it didn't happen, but it happened, just have to move on."

After initially being removed from the group, Talib and Crabtree then re-ignited things in the end zone.

"The second half of it could have definitely been defused," Talib said. "That's what I'm disappointed about, the second half of it. The first half, that was him. That's what he wanted, he didn't want to play that game, he wanted to come out and wrestle all day."

"I came out there to play football on Sunday. I don't really know what he came out there to do," Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said of his fight with Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Asked whether he believed he would be fined or suspended by the league -- or both -- Talib said he hoped the entire incident would be considered.

"I hope the league sees how it started. ... I didn't come out there to fight or wrestle with him," Talib said.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said following the game that Crabtree had punched him in the stomach one play before the fight between Talib and Crabtree. Harris stayed down on the field after the play "because I lost my mind" and then, as he walked off the field, motioned toward the Raiders' bench that Crabtree had punched him.

"I didn't defend Chris, [Crabtree] came and punched me, he was on his, whatever he was on," Talib said.

Joseph said he wouldn't consider any additional discipline for Talib and would wait to see whether the NFL would hand something down. Talib was suspended for one game in the 2015 season for poking then-Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen in the eye.

"I'll say this, I'm not sure how it all started," Joseph said. "If the league steps in and they hand something down, that's their decision. Internally? No, because I'm not sure how it all started. And when those things start, guys, it's a fine line between once it starts, not defending yourself.

"I told our guys I don't want it, but once it happens, how does a guy not defend himself? Punches are being thrown, helmets are off. I don't want it to happen, but if it does happen, you can't blame a man for defending himself," Joseph continued. "I want our guys to simply defuse and walk away, that's what I want. ... If there's any chance you can get out of it, you should, for the betterment of the football team."