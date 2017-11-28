ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his right ankle is "feeling better" after injuring it during Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

Stafford's comments came during his weekly appearance Monday on WJR Radio, where he has briefly discussed his other injuries throughout the season.

Stafford injured the ankle in the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones. After completing the pass, Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson rolled onto Stafford's ankle. Stafford stayed on the ground for several minutes before hobbling off. He did not miss a play, but limped heavily to his postgame news conference.

Stafford said he stayed in Michigan over the weekend to get treatment on the ankle and that "it's getting better." He said he had X-rays done on the ankle, but wouldn't reveal details of what the tests showed.

"I'll start to feel better, hopefully, as the week progresses and we'll see from there," Stafford said.

Stafford has not missed a game since the 2011 season and has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017.

When asked about Stafford's ankle earlier Monday, Lions coach Jim Caldwell referred to the injury report, which will not be released until Wednesday.