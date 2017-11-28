THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left forearm and will be out "a couple weeks," head coach Sean McVay announced late Monday afternoon.

Barwin, 31, had a plate inserted to stabilize the bone earlier in the day, and McVay said the procedure "went really well." Samson Ebukam, a rookie fourth-round pick, will replace Barwin on the strong side.

"He's a tough guy," McVay said of Barwin. "He'll be ready to go sooner than later, I'd be willing to bet."

Barwin, in his ninth NFL season, was injured when he made a diving attempt to tackle New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara late in the first half of Sunday's 26-20 win. He left Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with his arm in a sling.

Barwin's streak of 107 consecutive NFL starts will be snapped when the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday. Barwin has four sacks and 25 total tackles this season.

Pro Football Focus has Barwin ranked 111th among 112 edge rushers with enough snaps to qualify, but McVay said the Rams will be losing "a lot" in his absence.

"You not only lose a very productive player, but I think what he's demonstrated as far as one of those guys in the locker room," McVay added. "You look at a guy who's been brought in here his first year, being voted a captain by his teammates -- that says a lot about the type of person he is, the way he goes about his business."

Slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, who missed Sunday's game because of a thigh injury, has a "90 to 95 percent" chance to play against the Cardinals, barring a setback, McVay said.

Ebukam was drafted out of Eastern Washington, the same school as Cooper Kupp, and has recorded two sacks and a forced fumble while ranking 19th on the Rams in defensive snaps. The Rams can also rotate Matt Longacre, who has four sacks while mostly filling in for Robert Quinn on the weak side.

McVay called Ebukam "a player with some great explosion. He plays with good length. He's continuing to understand the nuances of the system and what he's being asked to do, both in our base [3-4] package and our dime package."