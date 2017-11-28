When Darrelle Revis signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, he inked a two-year pact with the team that includes the opportunity for him to make up to $13.5 million in 2018.

Revis will earn $352,941 for 2017, which is the sum of his weekly base salaries and includes a split in the event he is placed on injured reserve. Because Revis had $6 million in guaranteed money remaining from his previous deal with the New York Jets, he is still earning a significant sum this season.

His deal in 2018 has a unique structure that benefits both sides, as Revis has a $1.015 million base salary that becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2018 league year, with another $185,000 available through a workout bonus.

Beyond that, according to sources, Revis will earn a weekly roster bonus of $550,000 for each game that he is on the 53-man roster, injured reserve or physically unable to perform list. If Revis were to play with the Chiefs for the entirety of next season, he would collect $8.8 million from those bonuses.

He also has a chance to earn up to $3.5 million in roster bonuses in 2018 tied to the Chiefs' success during the 2017 postseason, sources told ESPN. He would earn $1.75 million if he plays more than 50 percent of the snaps in the AFC Championship Game, but only if the Chiefs win. He could also earn $3.5 million if he plays more than 50 percent of the snaps and the Chiefs win Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

Those bonuses would be paid out if Revis is on the roster on the first day of the 2018 league year.

In agreeing to this deal, the Chiefs are able to address an area of need with a player that, at his peak, had been one of the most dominant defensive players of his era. For Revis, who is looking to bounce back after his 2016 season, this gives him a chance to reestablish his value under defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and the chance to earn a notable sum of money and play for a team that currently has the lead in its division, making it a shrewd deal for both sides.