PITTSBURGH -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will let his coach worry about the New England Patriots, saying the Steelers haven't watched "one thing of Patriots film" this season.

Coach Mike Tomlin, in an interview with NBC's Tony Dungy that aired before Sunday night's game with the Packers, predicted "fireworks" for the Steelers' Week 15 matchup with New England, with the two teams likely to see each other again in the playoffs.

"Honestly, he's the head coach," Roethlisberger said during his weekly radio show Tuesday. "He's allowed to think about whatever game or whatever elephant in the room or whatever matchups, things like that.

"For me, I am 100 percent on Cincinnati and nothing else. That is my biggest focus because these guys are going to come out to get us. They want to ruin our playoff chances. I know those guys are going to want to get after us and try to ruin our Christmas."

Tomlin said in the interview that he would address the "elephant in the room" and that the game vs. the Patriots is "going to be fireworks. And it's probably going to be Part 1. That's going to be a big game."

Tomlin added the Steelers "should win it all," and that they have the talent to do so if they can beat beat the Patriots in "Part 2."

Tomlin was asked about his comments after Sunday's 31-28 win over the Packers.

"(Dungy) asked for non-coach speak, so I was having a conversation with an old friend," Tomlin said. "You know I got respect for this process. We got a good football team. I got a great deal of confidence in them.

Everybody in America knows that's a big game. We couldn't deny that if we wanted too. You guys are going to ask us about it between now and then, so I stand by the statement."

The Steelers have lost six of the last seven games against New England, whose quarterback, Tom Brady, has 19 touchdowns to zero interceptions in his last six matchups against Pittsburgh.

The way Roethlisberger sees it, the Steelers are 9-2 this season because they are focused on the next opponent, not other teams down the line.

"There is zero Patriots, Ravens film," Roethlisberger said. "[No] work talk of anything like that with any team other than the Bengals. I know there's a lot of Patriots talk and a lot of Steelers-Patriots and all that stuff. What I see, especially from me and in the locker room, there isn't that talk.

"What I'm seeing and what we talk about is this week. ... For the players, we don't think that way. It's AFC North football. That's the biggest matchup we can have."