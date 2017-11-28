Running back Darren McFadden, who was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, announced Tuesday his retirement after 10 seasons.

"I have been extremely privileged to play in the League a long time and now that time for me is done. I want to thank so many people who have helped me along the way," McFadden, 30, said in his statement.

He also thanked his family, coaches and teammates throughout his career, before saying he gave the decision careful thought.

"Finally, I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life," he continued. "I know that this is the right move for me. I look forward to what the future holds -- spending some more time with my family, pursuing some outside interests and, of course, going to a few Arkansas football games! #WPS."

The Cowboys waived McFadden on Sunday. McFadden acknowledged the move on Twitter, saying it was "awesome" to play for the team he grew up rooting for.

Darren McFadden has played in just one game this season. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

McFadden, who ran for 1,089 yards in 2015 for the Cowboys, was predominantly inactive this season, despite the fact that Ezekiel Elliott has been serving his league-imposed six-game suspension and the Cowboys spent the offseason preparing McFadden to be their starting back.

McFadden was inactive for the first eight games, then played just one snap in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, losing 2 yards on his lone carry. He was inactive for losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers as the Cowboys opted to go with just two tailbacks, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith, to replace Elliott.

McFadden, picked fourth overall out of Arkansas in the 2008 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders, played for seven seasons with in Oakland before he joined Dallas in 2015. He finishes his career with 5,421 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns