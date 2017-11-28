Texans head coach Bill O'Brien says the team is not going to win when they commit turnovers and can't force any of its own. (0:25)

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he's not thinking about making a quarterback change "right now," but if Tom Savage cannot stop turning over the ball, the Texans will reconsider.

"Those [interceptions] weren't good decisions," O'Brien said. "I thought he made some really good decisions last night, I really did, but those two were not good decisions.

"We're going to sit down and watch the tape, and we'll see if we can get it corrected. It has to get corrected because if not, we're going to have to go in a different direction."

Savage has turned the ball over 12 times in five starts and leads the NFL in lost fumbles. All five of Savage's interceptions have come in the Texans' past three games. In the Texans' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, Savage completed 22 of 37 passes for 252 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble.

The Texans cut third-string quarterback Josh Johnson a week ago, so their only option on the bench is backup T.J. Yates. Yates has not attempted a pass in a regular-season game since Dec. 20, 2015.

"We turned it over, and we were 1-for-4 in the red area," O'Brien said. "And if you do that, you've got no shot of winning in this league. No shot, no matter how close the game is. Especially if you're not getting any takeaways on defense. So, we've got to try to flip that script, and that's what we're going to try to do."