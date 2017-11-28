TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be activating rookie wide receiver Jesus "Bobo" Wilson to the 53-man roster, a source told ESPN.

A 2017 undrafted free agent out of Florida State, Wilson gained notoriety in the final episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" when he infamously went home to Miami just before cut day, not realizing that he needed to stay in Tampa. Wilson ultimately drove back to Tampa to sign with the practice squad.

Head coach Dirk Koetter told offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Todd Monken, "I'm gonna tell Bobo, 'We're putting you on the practice squad, we're gonna keep working with you, but if you don't change your attitude, you won't make it anywhere.' If he doesn't change, he has no chance."

Wilson has made a concerted effort to do that. The Bucs also announced that they waived tight end Luke Stocker, a 2011 fourth-round draft pick, and defensive end Darryl Tapp.