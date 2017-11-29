In an unprecedented move for a major professional sports league, the NFL has proposed partnering with its players to effect social justice change, offering nearly $100 million to fund causes considered critically important to African-American communities.

The league on Monday submitted to players the final draft of a proposal it hopes will effectively end the peaceful-yet-controversial movement that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick when he started to refuse to stand for the national anthem last season.

However, some players who have actively protested since 2016 are displeased with the NFL's approach and plan to break with the Players Coalition, a group of roughly 40 players that negotiated with the league office, over how its leaders have handled negotiations. Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas and 49ers safety Eric Reid tweeted Wednesday that they are withdrawing from the coalition.

"The Players Coalition was supposed to be formed as a group that represents NFL Athletes who have been silently protesting social injustices and racism," Thomas and Reid said via Twitter. "However, Malcolm [Jenkins] and Anquan [Boldin] can no longer speak on our behalf as we don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

Regardless, the NFL has made its pitch, and although there is no quid pro quo, the hope is that the league's commitment creates an environment where players no longer will want to protest.

The NFL's multifaceted offer earmarks at least $89 million over a seven-year period for both national and local projects, according to documents reviewed by ESPN. On the national level, owners this year will allocate $5 million, with their commitment growing annually and maxing out at $12 million per year from 2021 through 2023. At the local level, owners will put up $250,000 annually and expect players to match that amount, totaling $500,000 for each team. Players and owners can exceed that amount if they choose, with no matching requirement. In addition, there would be other fundraising opportunities, including auctions of jerseys worn in games and telethons.