Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to practice Wednesday, coach Dan Quinn told 92.9 The Game on Wednesday.

Freeman missed the past two games after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter of a Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his second concussion since August and third since November 2015.

The Falcons (7-4) host the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) on Sunday.

The two-time Pro Bowl was back on the practice field last week, but he wore a no-contact jersey while still in the final stages of the protocol. Freeman tried out the innovative VICIS helmet, which is designed to reduce impact on the head, but it doesn't appear he intends to use it upon returning to action.

Freeman has 515 rushing yards on 116 carries with five rushing touchdowns this season. He also has 19 catches for 137 yards.

Tevin Coleman started the past two games in place of Freeman and had 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in last week's win over Tampa Bay.

Quinn also said cornerback Desmond Trufant remains in the concussion protocol after colliding with teammate Keanu Neal last Sunday, while nickelback Brian Poole is set to be limited on Wednesday while recovering from a back injury.