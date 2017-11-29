TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost two members of their starting offensive line -- center Ali Marpet and right tackle Demar Dotson -- as both will be placed on injured reserve.

Marpet left Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury after getting rolled up on and did not return. Dotson also suffered a knee injury but did return.

The Bucs are now in a challenging situation because starting quarterback Jameis Winston was cleared Monday to resume throwing after suffering a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder -- an injury that forced him to miss three games.

The expectation was that, if all went according to plan, Winston would start this week against the Green Bay Packers. But his injury, the result of a hard hit from Chandler Jones in Week 6, could be worsened by a hard blow.