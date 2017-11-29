EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Janoris Jenkins is the latest New York Giants player to land on injured reserve, according to a source.

Jenkins has been playing the past two months with a debilitating ankle injury that has limited his ability to cut and change directions. He is undergoing surgery on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The ankle has hindered Jenkins for roughly the past eight weeks, sources told Schefter earlier this week, and it clearly has impacted his play. The injury worsened after Jenkins aggravating it during an interception return for a touchdown on Thursday night against the Washington Redskins. It was his second interception in as many games.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins aggravated an ankle injury against the Redskins on Thursday. Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire

Jenkins is the latest high-profile Giants player to land on injured reserve. He joins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall. Starting offensive linemen Weston Richburg and D.J. Fluker are also among the 18 players now on IR for the Giants, who are averaging 15.6 points per game this season.

Jenkins signed a five-year, $52.5 million deal last offseason. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year with the Giants.

His second season hasn't gone quite as well. Jenkins' effort was questioned in a recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He considered it a bad idea, not quitting or a lack of effort.

"Sometimes you aren't going to have the best game," Jenkins said. Everybody knows that."

Jenkins, 29, was also suspended for a game earlier this season for a violation of team rules. He failed to return from the bye week on time and did not contact the team.

It has been that kind of year for the Giants, who will take the field Sunday in Oakland with a new-look lineup that doesn't feature Jenkins, a Pro Bowl cornerback, and quarterback Eli Manning. Geno Smith is expected to start at quarterback.

Jenkins has played in nine games this season. He had 31 tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions.