DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is out of the concussion protocol and will start Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.

Cutler missed last week's 35-17 loss to the New England Patriots after suffering a concussion Nov. 19 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He'll be all right," Gase said of Cutler. "He'll have to have a good week of practice."

Cutler has been up and down this season and is 4-5 as a starter for the Dolphins (4-7). He has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,602 yards, 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and has an 82.7 passer rating.

The Dolphins will try to break a five-game losing streak against the Broncos (3-8), who have lost seven in a row.

In other injury news, running backs Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion protocol) will not practice Wednesday.

Both players are expected to miss Sunday's game against Denver, leaving Miami with one healthy running back. The Dolphins expect to add a running back to their active roster soon.