NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews will use Week 13's My Cause My Cleats campaign to support Colin Kaepernick, who is his former college teammate, and Kaepernick's fight against social injustice and racial inequality

Matthews will be wearing a pair of cleats that state Kaepernick's name and picture of the former 49ers quarterback kneeling with a closed fist appearing in place of Kaepernick's Afro. Matthews plans to wear them during in the Titans' game against the Indianapolis Colts, in support of Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Matthews has followed Kaepernick in protesting social injustice and racial inequality during the national anthem. He has remained in the locker room during the anthem for nearly every Titans contest since Week 2, with Week 10 being an exception as Matthews wanted to show respect to the military on Veterans Day weekend.

"Moving forward, I don't want this to be a publicity stunt," Matthews told ESPN about his protest earlier this season. "I don't want to take away from what the whole protest is about, which is oppression, police brutality and inequality in this country. I fully stand with my brother Kap, and I plan to continue to do that."

Matthews' story is notable because he is the son of a longtime Marine and brother of a Marine who died in Afghanistan two years ago. He has been vocal in his message that players can support the military and still use their platform to protest injustice during the anthem.

Matthews pledged to donate $75,000 to organizations that help support oppressed communities earlier this season.

Miami cleats artist Marcus Rivero made cleats for Matthews, Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo and other NFL players. Rivero made Matthews a pair of cleats to wear in pregame before the Titans' Sept. 24 game against the Seahawks that read "We are one" and "We all bleed the same."

Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey also is wearing cleats that support social justice, equality and anti-discrimination.