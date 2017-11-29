JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook says he's grown and matured significantly since his two arrests for domestic violence just after he left high school.

That's why he has chosen to bring awareness to domestic violence in the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. Westbrook will wear purple cleats with the message "Stop Domestic Violence" during the Jaguars' game against Indianapolis on Sunday at EverBank Field. The cleats were designed by Jacksonville artist Graff by KBM.

"Coming out of high school, I had my own fair share of domestic violence, and so for me, of course, I wanted to use my image and my platform to show the young kids that to think before you act," Westbrook said. "... Most definitely I feel as if I've grown up for the better, and I want to affect everyone else that's probably going through the same situation."

Westbrook, who is one of 40 Jaguars players wearing specially designed cleats supporting a variety of causes, said that when he was approached about participating in the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, he immediately asked if he could use stopping domestic violence as his cause.

"It was my decision, all my decision, because I felt like what happened back for me in high school changed my life for the best because it helps me to think now before I act," Westbrook said.

According to the Tulsa World newspaper, Westbrook was arrested on Aug. 29, 2012, on a family violence complaint after a woman accused the 18-year-old Westbrook of grabbing her and throwing her to the ground. However, the Milam (Texas) County district attorney's office rejected the charges four months later.

The Tulsa World reported that Westbrook, then 19, was arrested a second time, on April 26, 2013, after the mother of his two children accused Westbrook of biting her on the arm and punching her in the jaw. She admitted to grabbing him by the shirt in an attempt to keep him from leaving an apartment with her wallet.

The district attorney's office filed misdemeanor family violence charges, but the newspaper reported that the charges were eventually dismissed because of an inability to locate the woman.

The Jaguars selected Westbrook in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, and general manager Dave Caldwell said the team thoroughly investigated Westbrook and believed the former Oklahoma standout's troubles were behind him.

Westbrook missed the first nine games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He has caught nine passes for 76 yards in the past two games.