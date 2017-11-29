COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward has left the team to be with his family after his brother's death in a car accident.

Coach Anthony Lynn says he doesn't know whether Hayward will return for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Jecaives Hayward was killed Monday in Macon, Georgia. He was 27.

Casey Hayward is a key defensive player for the Chargers (5-6), who are on a roll after a 0-4 start. He has started all 11 games and made four interceptions and 30 tackles.

Hayward joined the Chargers in 2016 after four seasons with Green Bay.