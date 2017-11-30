        <
          'My Cause, My Cleats': NFL teams to show support in Week 13

          Panthers join the 'My Cause, My Cleats' movement (2:00)

          Sneaker Replay Customs founder Ryan Bare discusses his relationship with the Panthers organization, and how several Carolina players along with head coach Ron Rivera support the 'My Cause, My Cleats' foundation with their charities. (2:00)

          11:12 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          For the second straight year, NFL players will showcase special cleats for Week 13 as part of the league's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. More than 500 athletes from the 32 NFL teams will sport different cleats representing their chosen causes, according to an NFL press release.

          The selected causes range from Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate supporting Tampa's Lighthouse for the Blind with cleats featuring Braille, to 49ers safety Eric Reid and Titans receiver Rishard Matthews supporting Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Campaign.

          Chicago Bears

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Buffalo Bills

          Denver Broncos

          Several Broncos players will wear cleats this weekend made for their particular charitable causes, including these two sets by linebacker Von Miller -- for Von's Vision.

          Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

          Broncos running back Jamaal Charles will wear cleats designed to recognize Special Olympics -- "I can't wait to put them on on Sunday."

          Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

          Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko's said his cleats were created to recognize "Save the Children." He added "I put Syria on there because my wife is from Syria." And as he often does Peko said "much love everyone."

          Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

          These sneakers to raise awareness for organ donation will be worn Sunday by Broncos assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville.

          Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

          Cleveland Browns

          DeShone Kizer will join the My Cause My Cleats effort Sunday by wearing cleats that promote The Andrew Weisher Foundation, which fights pediatric cancer. Weishar is the older brother of Nic Weishar, Kizer's teammate at Notre Dame. Andrew Weishar died of cancer at the age of 21 in 2012.

          Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Bucs tight end Cameron Brate shows off his cleats honoring Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind. They have Braille on them! Brate got involved with the organization thanks to teammate and roommate Ryan Griffin, who has two family friends that lost their sight.

          Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

          Bucs tight end Cameron Brate told me that when he and Ryan Griffin volunteer with children at Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind, they play games blindfolded. "It really humbles you," Brate said. "They will kick the heck out of you in those games. I guess you don't realize how much you rely on your vision until you don't have it."

          Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

          Here is a look at the cleats Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith will wear Sunday for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. He is supporting Autism Speaks. You can see the name "Aiden," on them. That's his nephew.

          Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

          Arizona Cardinals

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Kansas City Chiefs

          #MyCauseMyCleats 👟

          Indianapolis Colts

          Dallas Cowboys

          Miami Dolphins

          M.M.Z #mycausemycleats

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Close up 📷 @kreativecustomkicks @dezcustomz #mycausemycleats

          Atlanta Falcons

          #mycleatsmycause for @childrensatl

          New York Giants

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Paul Posluszny of the @jaguars is repping the @pattillmanfdn for #mycausemycleats

          New York Jets

          Detroit Lions

          Green Bay Packers

          Carolina Panthers

          Kurt Coleman had kids at @levinechildrens design his #MyCauseMyCleats

          Pep repping the alma mater 🌶🌶🌶 #MyCauseMyCleats

          New England Patriots

          Patriots LT Nate Solder shows reporters his footwear for this weekend's "My Cleats, My Cause" NFL initiative.

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

          Oakland Raiders

          A look at Derek Carr's kicks for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, paying tribute to his college town of Fresno and Valley Children's hospital, where Carr's son Dallas, whose name is also on the cleats, underwent numerous lifesaving intestinal surgeries.

          Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

          Los Angeles Rams

          Baltimore Ravens

          Washington Redskins

          @kirk.cousins is teaming up with @ijm to bring justice to people throughout the world. #MyCauseMyCleats #HTTR

          New Orleans Saints

          Seattle Seahawks

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Houston Texans

          When you see your custom cleats for the first time. 😬 #MyCauseMyCleats

          Tennessee Titans

          #Titans had their #MyCauseMyCleats reveal. 🔥👀

          Minnesota Vikings

          San Francisco 49ers

          Like Tennessee WR Rishard Matthews, 49ers S Eric Reid will also wear cleats Sunday supporting Colin Kaepernick and the "Know Your Rights" camp. "I have been to two out of the three of his camps and it’s just a powerful experience," Reid said. "The things that he does for these kids in these under-resourced communities, the feedback that he gets from them, the knowledge that he is giving to them that they don’t learn in school, it’s just instrumental. These are the things that we need to be doing in the community. I don’t know why Colin is being condemned for that but he’s stayed strong. He’s going to keep pushing forward and doing that and I’m going to keep supporting him."

          Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer

