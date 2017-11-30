Sneaker Replay Customs founder Ryan Bare discusses his relationship with the Panthers organization, and how several Carolina players along with head coach Ron Rivera support the 'My Cause, My Cleats' foundation with their charities. (2:00)

For the second straight year, NFL players will showcase special cleats for Week 13 as part of the league's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. More than 500 athletes from the 32 NFL teams will sport different cleats representing their chosen causes, according to an NFL press release.

The selected causes range from Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate supporting Tampa's Lighthouse for the Blind with cleats featuring Braille, to 49ers safety Eric Reid and Titans receiver Rishard Matthews supporting Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Campaign.

Chicago Bears

Very excited and honored to represent Thumbs Up Mission for #MyCauseMyCleats Thumbs Up Mission is an awesome nonprofit that infuses hope in families battling cancer. To learn more about Thumbs Up Mission you can follow them @thumbsupmission or visit their website, thumbsupmission.org 👍 A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Cincinnati Bengals

Excited to represent Hodan Community Services for #MyCauseMyCleats. An awesome organization working with even better people! pic.twitter.com/FBFQCa3kab — Alex Erickson (@ericksona86) November 28, 2017

Buffalo Bills

My cause this year is @classroomchampions It's been a blast working with them and the classrooms they set me up with! Can't wait for the party with them! #mycausemycleats #onebuffalo #billsmafia #buffalobills A post shared by schmidttykicker (@schmidttykicker) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Denver Broncos

Several Broncos players will wear cleats this weekend made for their particular charitable causes, including these two sets by linebacker Von Miller -- for Von's Vision. Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

Broncos running back Jamaal Charles will wear cleats designed to recognize Special Olympics -- "I can't wait to put them on on Sunday." Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko's said his cleats were created to recognize "Save the Children." He added "I put Syria on there because my wife is from Syria." And as he often does Peko said "much love everyone." Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

These sneakers to raise awareness for organ donation will be worn Sunday by Broncos assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville. Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

Cleveland Browns

DeShone Kizer will join the My Cause My Cleats effort Sunday by wearing cleats that promote The Andrew Weisher Foundation, which fights pediatric cancer. Weishar is the older brother of Nic Weishar, Kizer's teammate at Notre Dame. Andrew Weishar died of cancer at the age of 21 in 2012. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate shows off his cleats honoring Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind. They have Braille on them! Brate got involved with the organization thanks to teammate and roommate Ryan Griffin, who has two family friends that lost their sight. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate told me that when he and Ryan Griffin volunteer with children at Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind, they play games blindfolded. "It really humbles you," Brate said. "They will kick the heck out of you in those games. I guess you don't realize how much you rely on your vision until you don't have it." Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Here is a look at the cleats Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith will wear Sunday for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. He is supporting Autism Speaks. You can see the name "Aiden," on them. That's his nephew. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Arizona Cardinals

Excited to wear these cleats designed by the brave kids at Sojourner Center here in PHX for #mycausemycleats to end domestic violence! pic.twitter.com/7RbSxn4aZc — Drew Stanton (@drewstanton) November 28, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers

Excited to unveil my custom-designed lupus awareness cleats that I'll wear this Sunday to support @lupusorg and to pay tribute to my sister Pam. Read about #MyCauseMyCleats story and check out more pics here: https://t.co/czSkNVMURY pic.twitter.com/ceGruMrap1 — Antonio Gates (@AntonioGates85) November 28, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs

#MyCauseMyCleats 👟 A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Indianapolis Colts

We are proud that @johnesimon51 has chosen The 2nd & 7 Foundation for his #MyCleatsMyCause! He will be wearing these custom cleats for #INDvsJAX! Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/6Ppye5hpAM — 2nd & 7 Foundation (@secondandseven) November 28, 2017

Dallas Cowboys

#MyCauseMyCleats: @dak is supporting his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation to continue bringing awareness to cancer in honor of his mom Peggy #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HftArrzmo7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017

#MyCauseMyCleats: @JasonWitten is representing his SCORE foundation to put an end to domestic violence #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/AWWP18cKKo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2017

Miami Dolphins

Proud to rock the hard work and creativity of the young leaders from @a4lmiami. They executed a creative vision that captures what we both are all about. Keep living outside the box - you are the future. #mycausemycleats A post shared by Julius Thomas (@julius_thomas) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:57am PST

M.M.Z #mycausemycleats A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Philadelphia Eagles

"I'll be wearing these @RISEtoWIN gold #SidelineRacism cleats this Sunday on @SNFonNBC for #MyCauseMyCleats to promote racial equality and speak out against discrimination and harassment of any kind. It's the gold standard to treat everyone with respect and dignity. @philadelphiaeagles @teamgraham55 A post shared by Brandon Graham (@sack_55) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Close up 📷 @kreativecustomkicks @dezcustomz #mycausemycleats A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Atlanta Falcons

#mycleatsmycause for @childrensatl A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Check out #mycausemycleats for this Sunday's game. At an early age I lost my mother and realized the impact it had not only on me but also the rest of my family. More than 4 in 10 cancer deaths are preventable. I have partnered with @americancancersociety to help bring awareness and will donate these cleats following the game! A post shared by AJ Bouye (@aj_bouye) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Paul Posluszny of the @jaguars is repping the @pattillmanfnd for #mycausemycleats A post shared by Kickasso (@k_o.brand_kickasso) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

New York Jets

Today is #UnboxingDay for #MyCauseMyCleats

This weekend, I will be representing @WorldVisionUSA to shine a light on our work to end hunger, to provide clean water access, and to serve children and people in need, globally. #No1Hungry #CleanWaterAccess pic.twitter.com/EdwB5FuceF — Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) November 28, 2017

Detroit Lions

Proud to be representing our foundation, the @goldenfuturefdn during this weeks #MyCauseMyCleats #supportingourtroops A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Honored to represent the @teamjackfoundation this weekend for #mycausemycleats Pediatric Brain Cancer is the number 1 child killing cancer in America. I stand with many others in the fight against this disease. This weekend is for my little guardian angel DJ, I live each day with the same smile I was so bless to see grace your face 💜. #RIPDJ #WROH A post shared by Ameer Abdullah (@abdiggity) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

#MyCauseMyCleats : 2011 When I participated in the NC vs SC Shrine Bowl Game. This experience changed my life. @shrinershosp pic.twitter.com/hfeF4P3nEi — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 30, 2017

Green Bay Packers

A lot of kids experience being bullied; with #MyCauseMyCleats I want to raise more awareness on this issue. I'm asking you all to join me in putting an end to bullying!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JsXpjysPQU — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) November 28, 2017

Carolina Panthers

For #MyCauseMyCleats I am raising awareness for prostate cancer and honoring my late Grandfather who suffered from it🙏🏽🙏🏽. Special thanks to @sneaker_replay for bringing my vision to life🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K7P5XWZnNV — Chris Manhertz (@C_Manhertz) November 28, 2017

Kurt Coleman had kids at @levinechildrens design his #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Pep repping the alma mater 🌶🌶🌶 #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Nov 28, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

#mycausemycleats Defend the dreams foundation for @td58 and The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross owner of Miami dolphins ✊🏾💯 A post shared by Devin Funchess (@dfunch) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

New England Patriots

Patriots LT Nate Solder shows reporters his footwear for this weekend's "My Cleats, My Cause" NFL initiative. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Oakland Raiders

A look at Derek Carr's kicks for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, paying tribute to his college town of Fresno and Valley Children's hospital, where Carr's son Dallas, whose name is also on the cleats, underwent numerous lifesaving intestinal surgeries. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Los Angeles Rams

The boy on the left has access to a clean, sustainable water source thanks to @WaterboysORG and their ongoing efforts in East Africa.



He personally and masterfully designed my cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats



Join me and my fellow #WaterBoys and help us change the world. pic.twitter.com/F2vBRxlU4Z — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 29, 2017

Baltimore Ravens

I am proud to wear my cleats in support @spolympicsmd for this week's @NFL #MyCleatsMyCause game on Dec 3rd. #ChooseToInclude #InclusionRevolution @SpecialOlympics A post shared by Joe Flacco (@joeflacco) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Proud to be repping my @bgcmetrobalto chapter Westport Homes this week for #MyCauseMyCleats. There will also be 10 kids from the chapter at the game this Sunday as my special guests! They crushed their grades, attendance and reading this fall! Good things happen when you work hard! 💪🏾 A post shared by Brandon Williams (@brandonw_66) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:52am PST

Washington Redskins

@kirk.cousins is teaming up with @ijm to bring justice to people throughout the world. #MyCauseMyCleats #HTTR A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Ziggy Hood's son suffers from a form of autism. He's wearing these @AutismSpeaks cleats to provide a voice for those who don't have one. Swipe ➡️ #HTTR #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:26am PST

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Honored to work with @KateNeckel and Dash Tsai for #MyCauseMyCleats. Read the full story on this year's cleats on TraceMe. Link in Bio A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:04am PST

My favorite artist, @acodd03, created a beautiful expression representing the organization that helped raise me. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/OaSyfanBjn — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 29, 2017

MII foundation presents "My cause my cleats". @Custheartist. Blessed and honored to support single parents and the youth that are less fortunate. For more information or if u choose to donate to this cause go to MIIfoundation.org A post shared by Marcus Smith II (@moneymarc91) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Pittsburgh Steelers

@ab launched his own foundation, Live Your Vision, and his cleats will represent it to bring attention to the work they are doing. #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:25am PST

@bud_dupree will be wearing cleats to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The hospital has a mission to provide the highest quality care to children with neuro-musculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs. A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Houston Texans

Kidney Disease sucks, but I'm proud to honor my father through #MyCauseMyCleats and show my support for @nationalkidneyfoundation on Sunday to raise awareness about tackling this awful disease. A post shared by DJ Reader (@djread) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

When you see your custom cleats for the first time. 😬 #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Tennessee Titans

#Titans had their #MyCauseMyCleats reveal. 🔥👀 A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

I am representing @realmofcaring for this week's #mycausemycleats. They help people, primarily children, gain access and education to medical cannabis for a wide array of medical issues. The work they are doing is much needed and I'm glad to be apart of their mission. #mycausemycleats #reimaginecannabis A post shared by Derrick Morgan (@dmorg91) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:54am PST

#MyCauseMy Cleats shoutout to my guy @solesbysir for getting my cleats right! My cleats represent our devotion to improve our inner city youth's future by helping kids maintain healthy balancing between athletics, academics in the Texas and Nashville area. #BrianOrakpoFoundation pic.twitter.com/CqL3CsuNiw — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) November 28, 2017

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Minnesota Vikings

Honored to represent @starkeycares and @UMNHealth this year for #mycausemycleats week! These two organizations are near and dear to our hearts as they not only change lives here in the twin cities, but all around the world! 👨🏼‍🎨:@mache275 pic.twitter.com/hXZRkV2W0a — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) November 28, 2017

San Francisco 49ers

Like Tennessee WR Rishard Matthews, 49ers S Eric Reid will also wear cleats Sunday supporting Colin Kaepernick and the "Know Your Rights" camp. "I have been to two out of the three of his camps and it’s just a powerful experience," Reid said. "The things that he does for these kids in these under-resourced communities, the feedback that he gets from them, the knowledge that he is giving to them that they don’t learn in school, it’s just instrumental. These are the things that we need to be doing in the community. I don’t know why Colin is being condemned for that but he’s stayed strong. He’s going to keep pushing forward and doing that and I’m going to keep supporting him." Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer