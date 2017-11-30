For the second straight year, NFL players will showcase special cleats for Week 13 as part of the league's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. More than 500 athletes from the 32 NFL teams will sport different cleats representing their chosen causes, according to an NFL press release.
The selected causes range from Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate supporting Tampa's Lighthouse for the Blind with cleats featuring Braille, to 49ers safety Eric Reid and Titans receiver Rishard Matthews supporting Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Campaign.
Chicago Bears
Repping @leukemialymphomasociety on My Cleats this weekend for #MyCauseMyCleats. Supporting My Boy Will who's Apart Of Our Wonderful training Staff and His Beautiful daughter Charlotte fighting leukemia and My Brother/Agent Big Ben Sister Jacquelin who is fighting lymphoma
Cincinnati Bengals
Excited to represent Hodan Community Services for #MyCauseMyCleats. An awesome organization working with even better people!
Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
Several Broncos players will wear cleats this weekend made for their particular charitable causes, including these two sets by linebacker Von Miller -- for Von's Vision.
Broncos running back Jamaal Charles will wear cleats designed to recognize Special Olympics -- "I can't wait to put them on on Sunday."
Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko's said his cleats were created to recognize "Save the Children." He added "I put Syria on there because my wife is from Syria." And as he often does Peko said "much love everyone."
These sneakers to raise awareness for organ donation will be worn Sunday by Broncos assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville.
Cleveland Browns
DeShone Kizer will join the My Cause My Cleats effort Sunday by wearing cleats that promote The Andrew Weisher Foundation, which fights pediatric cancer. Weishar is the older brother of Nic Weishar, Kizer's teammate at Notre Dame. Andrew Weishar died of cancer at the age of 21 in 2012.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs tight end Cameron Brate shows off his cleats honoring Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind. They have Braille on them! Brate got involved with the organization thanks to teammate and roommate Ryan Griffin, who has two family friends that lost their sight.
Bucs tight end Cameron Brate told me that when he and Ryan Griffin volunteer with children at Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind, they play games blindfolded. "It really humbles you," Brate said. "They will kick the heck out of you in those games. I guess you don't realize how much you rely on your vision until you don't have it."
Here is a look at the cleats Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith will wear Sunday for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. He is supporting Autism Speaks. You can see the name "Aiden," on them. That's his nephew.
Arizona Cardinals
WR @BrittanGolden's #MyCauseMyCleats will be recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness.
Excited to wear these cleats designed by the brave kids at Sojourner Center here in PHX for #mycausemycleats to end domestic violence!
Los Angeles Chargers
Excited to unveil my custom-designed lupus awareness cleats that I'll wear this Sunday to support @lupusorg and to pay tribute to my sister Pam.
My Cause My Cleats #Fallen15
Kansas City Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts
We are proud that @johnesimon51 has chosen The 2nd & 7 Foundation for his #MyCleatsMyCause! He will be wearing these custom cleats for #INDvsJAX!
Dallas Cowboys
#MyCauseMyCleats: @dak is supporting his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation to continue bringing awareness to cancer in honor of his mom Peggy
#MyCauseMyCleats: @JasonWitten is representing his SCORE foundation to put an end to domestic violence
Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles
"I'll be wearing these @RISEtoWIN gold #SidelineRacism cleats this Sunday on @SNFonNBC for #MyCauseMyCleats to promote racial equality and speak out against discrimination and harassment of any kind. It's the gold standard to treat everyone with respect and dignity.
This year for #MyCauseMyCleats I'll be highlighting the work I've been doing with the Players Coalition on Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform. My cleats were designed by the 6th grade class at @songs.of.the.children Jubilee School. I asked them what Justice and Equality looked like to them,what they gave me back was amazing. "Justice has its roots in equality"
Atlanta Falcons
New York Giants
It's going to take everyone to improve public school funding formulas. Thanks for the support @Mattylac11 #mycausemycleats #supportcps
Jacksonville Jaguars
Check out #mycausemycleats for this Sunday's game. At an early age I lost my mother and realized the impact it had not only on me but also the rest of my family. More than 4 in 10 cancer deaths are preventable. I have partnered with @americancancersociety to help bring awareness and will donate these cleats following the game!
New York Jets
Today is #UnboxingDay for #MyCauseMyCleats
This weekend, I will be representing @WorldVisionUSA to shine a light on our work to end hunger, to provide clean water access, and to serve children and people in need, globally. #No1Hungry #CleanWaterAccess pic.twitter.com/EdwB5FuceF
Detroit Lions
Honored to represent the @teamjackfoundation this weekend for #mycausemycleats Pediatric Brain Cancer is the number 1 child killing cancer in America. I stand with many others in the fight against this disease. This weekend is for my little guardian angel DJ, I live each day with the same smile I was so bless to see grace your face 💜. #RIPDJ #WROH
#MyCauseMyCleats : 2011 When I participated in the NC vs SC Shrine Bowl Game. This experience changed my life. @shrinershosp
Green Bay Packers
A lot of kids experience being bullied; with #MyCauseMyCleats I want to raise more awareness on this issue. I'm asking you all to join me in putting an end to bullying!
Carolina Panthers
For #MyCauseMyCleats I am raising awareness for prostate cancer and honoring my late Grandfather who suffered from it. Special thanks to @sneaker_replay for bringing my vision to life
New England Patriots
Patriots LT Nate Solder shows reporters his footwear for this weekend's "My Cleats, My Cause" NFL initiative.
Oakland Raiders
A look at Derek Carr's kicks for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, paying tribute to his college town of Fresno and Valley Children's hospital, where Carr's son Dallas, whose name is also on the cleats, underwent numerous lifesaving intestinal surgeries.
Los Angeles Rams
The boy on the left has access to a clean, sustainable water source thanks to @WaterboysORG and their ongoing efforts in East Africa.
He personally and masterfully designed my cleats for #MyCauseMyCleats
Join me and my fellow #WaterBoys and help us change the world. pic.twitter.com/F2vBRxlU4Z
#MyCauseMyCleats | @JaredGoff16
Baltimore Ravens
Proud to be wearing #MyCauseMyCleats repping the @faithmotivated foundation! 4 every kid that was told no to their dreams. Allow me to be living Proof that with God Anything is Possible!! The Faith Motivated Foundation seeks to provide youth with encouragement to set and ultimately achieve their goals. While also educating, and modeling how to live a healthy lifestyle, by motivating through Christ. It creates various events in communities across the U.S in order to enhance awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, mentally and physically, through educational and athletic activity.
Washington Redskins
New Orleans Saints
#MyCauseMyCleats I'll be repping for my charity #MakingFaces who primarily works with kids with facial differences. This for me is truly special, growing up as a kid with a facial difference was not easy. I had amazing family support, but I still wish an organization like Making Faces was around for further support. If you want to help our cause, donations at www.makingfaces.ca would be greatly appreciated. Donations go to us hosting free workshops around North America for kids with facial differences. Thanks to @pappionartistry for the amazing creation #bethechange
First Look: #Saints players reveal their #MyCauseMyCleats' kicks and causes
Seattle Seahawks
Let's #unite and #sticktogether! Pumped to participate in #MyCauseMyCleats on Sunday night! Thanks @AmesBros for the sweet design!
My favorite artist, @acodd03, created a beautiful expression representing the organization that helped raise me. #MyCauseMyCleats
Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
I am representing @realmofcaring for this week's #mycausemycleats. They help people, primarily children, gain access and education to medical cannabis for a wide array of medical issues. The work they are doing is much needed and I'm glad to be apart of their mission. #mycausemycleats #reimaginecannabis
#MyCauseMy Cleats shoutout to my guy @solesbysir for getting my cleats right! My cleats represent our devotion to improve our inner city youth's future by helping kids maintain healthy balancing between athletics, academics in the Texas and Nashville area. #BrianOrakpoFoundation
I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress
Minnesota Vikings
Honored to represent @starkeycares and @UMNHealth this year for #mycausemycleats week! These two organizations are near and dear to our hearts as they not only change lives here in the twin cities, but all around the world!
San Francisco 49ers
Like Tennessee WR Rishard Matthews, 49ers S Eric Reid will also wear cleats Sunday supporting Colin Kaepernick and the "Know Your Rights" camp. "I have been to two out of the three of his camps and it’s just a powerful experience," Reid said. "The things that he does for these kids in these under-resourced communities, the feedback that he gets from them, the knowledge that he is giving to them that they don’t learn in school, it’s just instrumental. These are the things that we need to be doing in the community. I don’t know why Colin is being condemned for that but he’s stayed strong. He’s going to keep pushing forward and doing that and I’m going to keep supporting him."
Say hello to 10 Books A Home cleat which will be worn by @SollyThomas90 of @49ers!
