Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has been cleared of a 2016 domestic violence charge, according to court records.

The Dallas Morning News, citing court records, reported that Manziel apparently met the terms of a dismissal agreement with the Dallas County district attorney's office and the charge was dismissed earlier this month.

Under terms of the agreement, the former Cleveland Browns player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was required to complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in the NFL's substance abuse program or a similar program.

Manziel, who will turn 25 on Dec. 6, faced a misdemeanor charge that carried a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. He was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out on Jan. 30, 2016.

Crowley said Manziel accosted her at a Dallas hotel, a confrontation that continued downstairs to the valet station. She said he forced her into a car and that a valet disregarded her pleas for help.

The two eventually drove to where her car was parked in front of a Dallas bar, she said in an affidavit. She said Manziel got into the driver's seat and began to drive. Crowley said Manziel stopped when she tried to jump out of the car, but then he dragged her back inside and hit her.

Cleveland drafted Manziel 22nd overall in 2014 and cut him after two tumultuous seasons marked by inconsistent play and off-the-field headlines about his partying and drinking, including one stint in rehab.

The Canadian Football League denied Manziel's bid to play this season, but it left open the possibility of him being eligible to play in 2018 if he meets certain conditions stipulated by commissioner Randy Ambrosie.