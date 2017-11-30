TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since allegations surfaced two weeks ago that he groped a female Uber driver.

He said that he "absolutely" believes he will be vindicated in the NFL's investigation and has no fear of suspension.

Editor's Picks Winston returns to practice, to start vs. Packers Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will start on Sunday against the Packers. He returned to practice Wednesday, throwing for the first time since being shelved for three weeks in order to heal his injured throwing shoulder.

"I have no fear at all. But I have to respect their process," Winston said. "I'm just going to respect the process, most importantly. That's all I can do."

Winston previously issued a statement at the time that the allegations surfaced in a BuzzFeed report, denying them. He'd been dealing with a shoulder injury and had not been required to take part in his weekly news conferences since he was not playing.

ESPN confirmed that no police report had been filed in Scottsdale, Arizona, the night the alleged incident occurred in March of 2016. The driver did file a complaint with her employer, however, and Winston's Uber riding privileges were revoked.

The woman stated that Winston was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and that he reached over and placed his hand on her crotch while waiting in a fast food drive-thru, Los Betos Mexican Food. The restaurant told ESPN that it does not have surveillance set up at its drive-thru.

Winston believes that the driver was mistaken about the number of passengers in the car and where Winston was sitting in the vehicle, something former Florida State teammate Ronald Darby corroborated in a statement. Darby was also with Winston the night the alleged 2012 sexual assault took place at FSU. Uber drivers are not required to keep a log as to the number of passengers in their vehicle at one time.

"I put my statement out there discussing this allegation and I've gotta respect the process [of the league investigation]. I've been vindicated several times on the past situation," Winston said when he was asked why he and Darby found themselves at the center of another sexual-assault allegation. "So my statement on those accusations stand firm, too. As always, it's always a growing process in everything. And I'm going to continue to grow."

Asked how multiple allegations have impacted his family, he said: "One thing about my family is that we're very strong in our faith, and we're very strong in believing that nothing in our past can control our future.

"Since I got to Tampa Bay and how I've grown the past few years -- [that's] meant a lot to my family, seeing my development through college. I think that's more important than what could be said from any outside source."