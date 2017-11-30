KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cornerback Darrelle Revis will play his first game for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against his longtime team, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium.

He said the opponent Sunday wouldn't be of much inspiration once the game begins.

"I don't think it's any extra motivation,'' said Revis, who signed with the Chiefs last week to continue his 10-year career. He spent eight seasons over two stints with the Jets, who released him after last season.

"For me throughout my career it's always been about timing. I just felt where I was at in my training that I was fit and ready to come back and play football.''

The experience playing against the Jets won't be a new one for Revis. He played against the Jets three times during his two seasons away from New York. Two of those games were with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Darrelle Revis spent eight seasons over two stints with the Jets, who released him after last season. AP Photos/David Drapkin

"No,'' he said when asked whether he has anything to prove to the Jets.

"We have a long history ... I had an awesome time there. We had our runs, our AFC championships back to back that we missed out on. Great guys, great teammates that I've been around there. Most of my legacy was with the Jets so I don't think it's anything (personal). I'm just on another team. This is my fourth ball club throughout my career and now I'm focused on our team goals and what we're trying to do as a team and accomplish.

"For me personally, I don't think there's any ill will or anything to take a stab at or get back at the Jets for any reason.''

Jets fans might feel differently about seeing Revis in an opposing uniform again.

"We will see,'' Revis said when asked how he will be received by the fans on Sunday. "It's going to be exciting to see.''