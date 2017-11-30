ARLINGTON, Texas -- After going through a workout more than two hours before kickoff, Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins will start Thursday night against the Washington Redskins.

Collins was questionable entering the game after not being able to practice during the week because of a back injury. Had Collins not been able to play, then Byron Bell would have started at right tackle. Because of Collins' injury, as well as Tyron Smith working through a groin strain and back tightness, the Cowboys are expected to dress eight offensive linemen for the second straight game.

Right guard Zack Martin, who left the Thanksgiving loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter because a concussion, will also start. He has gone through his normal pregame preparation without any issue.

Collins has started every game at right tackle this season after spending his first two years at left guard.

The Cowboys will be without linebackers Sean Lee (hamstring) and Justin Durant (concussion) against Washington. This will be the third straight game Lee has missed -- and fifth this season -- but there is hope he can play Dec. 10 against the New York Giants.

For the first time this season the roof and doors at AT&T Stadium will be open. Since the opening of the stadium, the Cowboys are 6-7 with a fully open stadium. The only other time the roof has been open this season came in the 37-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 19.