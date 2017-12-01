DALLAS -- The Washington Redskins' offensive line, already down two starters, lost another one Thursday night.

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses, who has played much of the season with two bad ankles, sprained his right ankle in the first half and has been ruled out for the game. When he went out, it forced the Redskins to use their 22nd different offensive line combination this season.

Moses, who signed a multi-year extension in the offseason, had been the only offensive linemen to play in every game this season. He was replaced by veteran Ty Nsekhe, who had started the game at left guard.

The Redskins already have lost their original starting center (Spencer Long) and left guard (Shawn Lauvao) for the season with injuries. Left tackle Trent Williams has been battling knee issues since Oct. 2 and has missed three games during that time. But after missing the Thanksgiving Day game vs. the New York Giants, Williams returned vs. Dallas.