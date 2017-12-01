ARLINGTON, Texas -- It may have taken longer than expected, but Dez Bryant now has more touchdown catches than any player in Dallas Cowboys history.

With a 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of Dallas' 38-14 win Thursday over the Washington Redskins, Bryant surpassed Bob Hayes, who had 71 touchdown catches in his Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Bryant faked inside before cutting back out and leaped high for a fade from Dak Prescott over Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland to give the Cowboys a 24-7 lead.

After tying Hayes' mark in the Oct. 22 win against the San Francisco 49ers, Bryant went five games without a touchdown reception before Thursday, which was the longest dry spell of his career. He went four games without a touchdown catch in 2010, his rookie year, and 2012.

Dez Bryant broke Bob Hayes' franchise TD receptions mark by catching this 13-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter against the Redskins to give him 71 for his career. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

He entered Thursday's game with 53 catches for 578 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. In 13 games against Washington prior to tonight's game, he had 62 catches for 916 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hayes had 71 touchdown catches in 128 games with the Cowboys from 1965 to '74. Bryant has recorded his 72 touchdown catches in 109 games. Bryant also holds the team record for touchdown catches in a season with 16 in 2014.

In the season opener, Jason Witten set the franchise record for receiving yards, passing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.